Lebogang Manyama's derby goal simply best

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has described the goal he scored against Orlando Pirates in February as a memorable one.

It was that strike which got Manyama the Goal of the Month Award from football fans yesterday. The goal earned Chiefs a 1-0 victory in the Soweto derby.

His individual brilliance in the build-up to the goal saw him evade a couple of Pirates players before unleashing a powerful low drive from the edge of the 18-yard area into the net.

"I will like to take this moment to thank all the fans who voted for me for this goal. I think it is fair to say it will remain the memorable one because it was my first derby goal," Manyama said.

"The award just tops that all, so thank you once again. I will also want to thank the coaching staff and the boys because a lot of planning was behind that goal and it came out exactly how we planned it.

"I was the lucky one to get a chance to finish it off and once again, thanks to Amakhosi fans "Amakhosi for life."

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler and midfielder Daylon Claasen were named the Coach and Player of the Month respectively for February/March.

Prior to the coronavirus-

enforced hiatus, Tinkler guided Maritzburg to four successive wins, beating title contenders Chiefs and Bidvest Wits away from home as well as defeating Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City, impressive results that moved the Team of Choice to 5th place on the log standings.

Claasen played an integral role in United's good form back in February.