'Tso' Vilakazi tips Sundowns to beat Pirates in league showdown

Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates when the two sides meet in an eagerly anticipated league showdown at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

The diminutive former Bafana Bafana midfielder played for both clubs during his playing days but expects the second-placed Sundowns to have a slight edge in a game that could bring coach Pitso Mosimane's charges within a point of leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns managed to get much needed game time after beating Bidvest Wits 3-2 to reach the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and Vilakazi believes the demands of the hard-fought encounter will give the Brazilians a huge advantage against a side that is yet to kick a ball in a competitive match in five months.

“Looking at this match‚ I will say that Sundowns have a slight advantage‚” Vilakazi said.

“I am saying this because they have already played one full cup game‚ which tested them‚ while Pirates have not been tested in a similar situation.