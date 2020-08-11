Goss returns to face Chiefs in key league clash
Ricardo Goss is set to reclaim his place in the starting line-up when Bidvest Wits meet Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Following Brighton Mhlongo two costly errors when Wits lost 2-3 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at the weekend, Goss who has since served his four-match ban, could take his place in the starting XI...
