Siyanda Xulu joins Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv

After being linked to Orlando Pirates for a while, former Maritzburg United centre-back Siyanda "Magazi" Xulu has joined Israeli top-flight outfit Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The news of Xulu's move to Israel was confirmed by his agency, Siyavuma Sports Group, on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Good luck to Siyanda Xulu who has signed with Israeli top flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC - a special thanks to our partners ISCOUT in Israel for the great work," said Siyavuma in a tweet.

Attempts to reach Siyavuma's Paul Mitchell, to detail the move, proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.