Siyanda Xulu joins Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv
After being linked to Orlando Pirates for a while, former Maritzburg United centre-back Siyanda "Magazi" Xulu has joined Israeli top-flight outfit Hapoel Tel Aviv.
The news of Xulu's move to Israel was confirmed by his agency, Siyavuma Sports Group, on their Twitter account on Wednesday.
"Good luck to Siyanda Xulu who has signed with Israeli top flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC - a special thanks to our partners ISCOUT in Israel for the great work," said Siyavuma in a tweet.
Attempts to reach Siyavuma's Paul Mitchell, to detail the move, proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.
Initially, Xulu was expected to join the Buccaneers after leaving the Team of Choice upon the expiry of his contract at the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands club at the end of June.
Sowetan has it on good authority that the Sea Robbers decided to drop their interest in Magazi after securing the services of fellow centre-back in Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo last month.
Israel has proven a happy hunting ground for SA players in the past. Players such as Thembinkosi Fanteni, Dino Ndlovu and Tsepo Masilela, all of whom played for the country's heavyweights in Maccabi Haifa during their respective careers, had decent spells in Israel.
Xulu, 28, is no stranger to European football, having turned out for Russian Premiership club FC Rostov between 2012 and 2015. Hopefully, his previous experience overseas comes handy.
