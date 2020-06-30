Teams in a fix as players' contracts end today

As the Premier Soccer League convenes a board of governors meeting that should decide on dates for the restart of local football, several players face uncertainty with their contracts ending today.

George Maluleka might have played his final match for Kaizer Chiefs in March, as it is unclear whether he'll be offered a new short-term deal to complete the season with Amakhosi after he signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maluleka's agent Sean Roberts yesterday declined to say if the midfielder would remain at Naturena for the completion of the season.

"I don't comment on George. We will have to wait and see what transpires," Roberts retorted.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, announced they had agreed new one-year deals with Siphelele Ntshangase, Philani Zulu and Brylon Petersen yesterday. Chiefs were forced to keep them as they have a transfer ban imposed by Fifa. But the club said nothing about Maluleka or Joseph Molangoane, whose deal is also ending today.

At Sundowns, veterans Anthony Laffor, Wayne Arendse and Oupa Manyisa are among players who are due for new deals.