Why Lucky Lekgwathi wants De Reuck at Pirates

As Orlando Pirates are believed to be interested in both Maritzburg United centre-backs Siyanda Xulu and Rushine de Reuck, indications show they're just casting their net wide but only need one of them.

Since captains former Lucky Lekgwathi and Siyabonga Sangweni retired in August 2016 and April the same year respectively, Pirates have struggled to have a reliable central defensive pairing, with current skipper Happy Jele proving the only dependable troop in this discipline ever since.

For the 24-year-old De Reuck's signature, the Sea Robbers face stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns, while Xulu, 28, is said to be on SuperSport United's radar as well.

The Maritzburg duo are represented by Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Group. In recent weeks, Mitchell confirmed that there was a big interest in De Reuck, adding that Xulu "has an unfinished business in Gauteng" as he's had stints at Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the past.