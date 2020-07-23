Veli Mothwa tired of fending off the axe

Chippa United skipper and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa says he is tired of singing the same Absa Premiership relegation survival tune season in and season out.

The Port Elizabeth side has been battling to retain its status in the top flight for the past three seasons.

This season is no different.

Chippa are 12th on the table out of 16 and are only three points away from relegation playoffs candidates AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Baroka.

With six games remaining before the closure of the league, the Chilli Boys once more have to pull themselves out of trouble.

However, the 29-year-old goalkeeper is convinced his team will survive once again.

"We know we can move away from where we are," Mothwa said. "We know that relegation is not our style although for the past three seasons we have been fighting for survival in the league. We are tired of it, that is why we are working hard and pushing for points.

"When there are only five remaining games people always say, 'Chippa are fighting for survival'. We are tired of that."

Chippa last secured top-eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Dan Malesela, but since then the Chilli Boys have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season.