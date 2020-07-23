Veli Mothwa tired of fending off the axe
Chippa United skipper and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa says he is tired of singing the same Absa Premiership relegation survival tune season in and season out.
The Port Elizabeth side has been battling to retain its status in the top flight for the past three seasons.
This season is no different.
Chippa are 12th on the table out of 16 and are only three points away from relegation playoffs candidates AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Baroka.
With six games remaining before the closure of the league, the Chilli Boys once more have to pull themselves out of trouble.
However, the 29-year-old goalkeeper is convinced his team will survive once again.
"We know we can move away from where we are," Mothwa said. "We know that relegation is not our style although for the past three seasons we have been fighting for survival in the league. We are tired of it, that is why we are working hard and pushing for points.
"When there are only five remaining games people always say, 'Chippa are fighting for survival'. We are tired of that."
Chippa last secured top-eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Dan Malesela, but since then the Chilli Boys have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season.
Although a top eight finish may appear to be a bridge too far at the moment, the goalkeeper is confident Chippa will attain the necessary points needed from the remaining games to lift themselves into the top half.
It's been over two weeks now that Chippa have returned to the training ground in preparation for the resumption of the league whenever it may come.
Mothwa said the players are motivated to perform.
"We can't say we are ready and we can't say we are not ready, but anything they throw at us we will take.
"The fitness level is okay. We have been training since lockdown everyday although we were training individually and indoors.
"We have been training in groups now and we are just waiting for that moment when they let us know when we are going to play.
"Everyone knows what is happening on the log. We are not safe and we need to work harder than ever before because these remaining games are going to be tough. Our wish is to win all the games. That is our motive when we talk as players. The vibe is still okay in the camp and we are fighting to achieve the same goal."
