Patient Mazibuko ready to shine at Chilli Boys

It took Chippa United goalkeeper Mlungisi Mazibuko six years to break back into the top flight football after parting ways with Maritzburg United in 2013.

Now back in the PSL, Mazibuko says he is patiently waiting for his time to shine at Chippa.

It has been an emotional roller-coaster ride filled with disappointment for the 27-year-old shot-stopper since leaving the Team of Choice.

He said his teammate Veli Mothwa's journey with Chippa has given him hope.

Mothwa spent five years with the Chilli Boys before getting regular game time.

"I think when I was with Maritzburg I was still young and not ready to play on this stage, but now I am ready," Mazibuko said.

"When you are a goalkeeper you have to be patient.

"When an opportunity comes for me to play, I will grab it with both hands like Mothwa has done."