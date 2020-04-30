Soccer

Etafia advises Ofori to choose Pirates not Sundowns

By Sihle Ndebele - 30 April 2020 - 07:43

As Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are said to be vying for the signature of Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori, veteran shot-stopper Greg Etafia has advised the Ghanaian to choose the Buccaneers over the Brazilians.

Maritzburg may have just renewed Ofori's contract with a further year, but it looks like both Sundowns and Pirates are not prepared to give up on luring the 26-year-old talented keeper, with the final decision expected to be taken post the coronavirus crisis.

Etafia, who's in the books of Highlands Park, thinks Ofori would be best suited at the Sea Robbers than Masandawana.

"If I were Ofori at this stage of my career, I'd join Pirates. He would achieve greatness at Pirates than at Sundowns. He's an international goalkeeper and Pirates goalkeepers are not playing for their national teams, while at Sundowns Denis Onyango is considered as the continent's No 1," Etafia told Sowetan.

"Wayne Sandilands has been consistent, but I think Ofori can challenge him, whereas at Sundowns it'd be hard for him to challenge Onyango.

"It would be really interesting to see Ofori at Pirates, I strongly think he must go there than to Sundowns."

Etafia, who attained a cult status at Moroka Swallows, is also tipping his Nigerian countryman Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs to win the coveted Goalkeeper of the Season gong, should the season be finished amid the uncertainty caused by the deadly Covid-19.

"It's hard to predict what will happen because the season is on hold. But Akpeyi has done really well this season... perhaps more than any other keeper. So, why not give him the [Goalkeeper of the Season] award?" said the 37-year-old Etafia.

"For him to bench a top performer like Itumeleng Khune shows that he's worked very hard this season.

He gave Chiefs many points in crucial games this season, stopping last minute penalties and things like that."

Most clean sheets by goalies this season:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport): 11 clean sheets from 24 games

Richard Ofori: 10 clean sheets in 22

Daniel Akpeyi: nine clean sheets from 19 games Veli Mothwa: (Chippa) eight clean sheets in 14

Wayne Sandilands (Pirates) eight clean sheets from 20 games

