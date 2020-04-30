Etafia advises Ofori to choose Pirates not Sundowns

As Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are said to be vying for the signature of Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori, veteran shot-stopper Greg Etafia has advised the Ghanaian to choose the Buccaneers over the Brazilians.

Maritzburg may have just renewed Ofori's contract with a further year, but it looks like both Sundowns and Pirates are not prepared to give up on luring the 26-year-old talented keeper, with the final decision expected to be taken post the coronavirus crisis.

Etafia, who's in the books of Highlands Park, thinks Ofori would be best suited at the Sea Robbers than Masandawana.

"If I were Ofori at this stage of my career, I'd join Pirates. He would achieve greatness at Pirates than at Sundowns. He's an international goalkeeper and Pirates goalkeepers are not playing for their national teams, while at Sundowns Denis Onyango is considered as the continent's No 1," Etafia told Sowetan.

"Wayne Sandilands has been consistent, but I think Ofori can challenge him, whereas at Sundowns it'd be hard for him to challenge Onyango.

"It would be really interesting to see Ofori at Pirates, I strongly think he must go there than to Sundowns."