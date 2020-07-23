Anele Ngcongca is still Sundowns player - agent

There seems to be conflicting stories around Anele Ngcongca's move to Belgium.

After Belgian second-tier side KSV Roeselare announced on Monday that Ngcongca has signed a two-year deal with the club, his agent Mike Makaab has denied that the player has moved.

Mamelodi Sundowns have also remained silent on the supposed move for Ngcongca.

Roeselare released a statement claiming the 32-year-old is returning to the country where he spent 10 years with Belgian giants Racing Genk.

But Makaab insists Ngcongca is still part of Sundowns team preparing for the resumption of the league next month.

"Anele has signed a new contract with Sundowns and honestly, I don't want to give you more comment than that because I was involved in a new contract," Makaab told Sowetan yesterday.

Asked if he has seen Ngcongca wearing a Roeselare jersey posted on social media, Makaab insisted that the right back is still a Sundowns player.