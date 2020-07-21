Clubs oppose early PSL end

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is believed to be mulling over the cancellation of the season, outgoing headline sponsor Absa is said to be against the idea of nullifying the campaign.

This is according to one of PSL club officials who attended the league's Board of Governors (BoG) meeting last Tuesday.

Absa, who'll be departing as the headline sponsor at the end of the season, wants to bow out having witnessed champions being crowned on the field.

"In the BoG meeting last week the chairman [Irvin Khoza] told clubs' representatives that the league is analysing the possibility of cancelling. The problem is Absa, they don't want to exit without seeing the champions," said the club boss, who asked to remain anonymous.

"Remember it's the first time this season that champs walk away with R15m [after the prize money was increased by 50% at the start of the season], so Absa don't want any disappointments.

"Absa people are now working hard in trying to convince the league to play the remaining games."

Absa managing executive, David Wingfield, said: "Our comment is that as sponsors, Absa, we continue to engage with the PSL on matters relating to the league.

"We trust that the PSL will do everything in their power to complete the season."

PSL senior manager Luxolo September couldn't be reached for comment.

Despite being in danger of relegation, AmaZulu are one of the clubs who are against cancelling the season.

Usuthu manager Lunga Sokhela has insisted they're of the view the season must play to the finish. AmaZulu are 15th on the log on 23 points, with six games to go.