Maritzburg United and Highlands Park raring to resume suspended Premiership season

Maritzburg United and Highlands Park say they were ready as early as Sunday July 12 to send their teams to the biological safe environment (BSE) that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has set up in Gauteng to complete the 2019-20 season.

PSL clubs are expected to fork out more than a R1m (and some with 50 members‚ well over R2m) to keep their players and staff in the BSE‚ where the top-light 16 teams must play the remaining 54 Absa Premiership and three Nedbank Cup games to conclude the season.

The 16 teams campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship (first division) have 50 matches to finish their own season‚ although it remains to be seen whether they’ll all agree to go into the bubble which was supposed to see the games starting on July 18.

The SA Football Association (Safa) and the PSL are yet to finalise the resumption date after disagreement on a re-start date.