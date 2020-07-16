MDC competition to be cancelled

After Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza emphasised that the season will be completed at all costs, Sowetan has been informed that the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) will be cancelled.

Khoza said earlier this week that clubs will be allowed to use players from their MDC teams to complete the season. This will mean the MDC will be called-off to avail the players to the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship.

There were few matches remaining in the reserve league to end the season, with Bidvest Wits top of the table with 64 points from 28 matches.

They were followed by Orlando Pirates who were four points behind, having played the same number of games.

"They are not continuing with the MDC, it will be cancelled," a source told Sowetan.

Wits MDC coach Dillon Sheppard doesn't foresee the MDC being concluded.

"There is no chance of finishing the matches because the youngsters are not active... they have been inactive for four months," Sheppard said.

"The decision has to be made by the PSL, we only have two games to complete.