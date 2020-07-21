'Mphahlele is a happy Khosi'

Despite having lost his place to Reeve Frosler at Kaizer Chiefs, Ramahlwe Mphahlele is happy and wants to fight to reclaim his position in the team.

This is according to Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung who revealed that the 30-year-old right-back has since extended his stay with another two years.

Mphahlele, who was a key player at Amakhosi setup after he joined them from Mamelodi Sundowns four years ago, has now fallen out of favour under coach Ernst Middendorp.

Middendorp has opted to utilise Frosler and Kgotso Moleko in the right-back position with Mphahlele down the pecking order.

He was then linked with an exit at Naturena, but Motaung insists he is happy at the club.

"If you ask about Rama, he is stuck with me for the next two seasons because he signed a new contract," Motaung told Sowetan.

"He is comfortable and he is happy."