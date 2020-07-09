Black Leopards' quartet sign short deals

Black Leopards' bid for survival received a boost after confirming that they have extended the contracts of four key players for two months.

Leopards director Tshifhiwa Thidiela said Mogakolodi Ngele, Lesedi Kapinga, Robert Ng'ambi and Tshwarelo Bereng have all agreed to stay on until matches are completed.

Their contracts with Lidoda Duvha ended last month, but whether they will stay on beyond this season will depend on Leopards surviving the chop.

"Everyone whose contract ended, we have renewed except for Joseph Mhlongo," Thidiela told Sowetan yesterday.

"They have agreed to extend until the remaining matches.

"It is only Mhlongo whose contract was not extended, rest of them based on the coach's plan, we have negotiated with them to make sure that they remain in the team for the last six matches."