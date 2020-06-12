Ndlovu went from World Cup ball-boy to pro keeper

Kgosietsile King Ndlovu went from being a ball-boy at the 2010 Fifa World Cup to become a professional footballer.

Ndlovu was one of the privileged youngsters who witnessed Africa's first World Cup from the sidelines.

Back then Ndlovu was a 17-year-old pupil at Rosina Sedibane High School in Laudium, Pretoria.

Fifa chose ball-boys from football academies across the country. Ndlovu was part of the SuperSport United academy at the time.

"I will cherish those memories from the World Cup forever. I felt honoured to be part of it," Ndlovu told Sowetan.

"I was a ball-boy for the game between USA and Algeria at Loftus.

"Each person was assigned one match so that everyone was given a chance. It was incredible.

"In that game Landon Donovan scored a late winner and they celebrated at my end so I saw everything. I went on to watch 10 games as a spectator at the World Cup."