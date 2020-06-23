Absence of crowds may be blessing in disguise for Alan Clark

Black Leopards coach Alan Clark believes that his side could benefit from playing matches behind closed doors when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) programme resumes.

The PSL, South African Football Association (Safa) and the government are still discussing the safety protocols to be followed to ensure the safe return of domestic matches without fans next month.

The German Bundesliga was the first league in Europe to resume matches without spectators with La Liga in Spain, Italy's Serie A and the English Premier League having followed suit.

Despite Leopards being used to playing in front of capacity crowds at Thohoyandou Stadium, Clark feels his side will play without fear and pressure from their supporters.

"Probably we will be one of the teams mostly affected by a lack of a crowd. We quite [often] have many supporters in the stands when we have home games," Clark told Sowetan. "Sometimes at home if you are not doing well, in the position that we are in, we feel a little bit of pressure.