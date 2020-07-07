Soccer

Mark Mayambela coping well without income

By Neville Khoza - 07 July 2020 - 09:44
Former Cape Town City midfielder Mark Mayambela says he is in talks with few teams for a new deal from the next season.
Former Cape Town City midfielder Mark Mayambela says he is in talks with few teams for a new deal from the next season.
Image: Charl Lombard/Gallo Images

Many would have thought that professional players won't be able to cope without income, but that's not the case with Mark Mayambela and Joseph Mhlongo.

Mayambela has been without a job after his contract was terminated by Cape Town City in February, while Mhlongo has just decided not to renew his deal with Black Leopards last month.

Despite five months without earning any income, Mayambela insists he has been coping well since he left the Citizens.

"Not really, it hasn't been difficult at all," Mayambela told Sowetan yesterday.

"And also, it is a decision that I took after leaving Cape Town City, I decided that I will stay without a club until the end of the season. Then I can start pre-season with the new team. So, I'm good and I'm healthy and everything is well."

Sport stars show kindness to the poor

Sports personalities, including Boks captain Kolisi, donated food across the country
Sport
2 months ago

Before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was forced into a recess by Covid-19 in mid-March, the 32-year-old skillful midfielder says he was in talks with few unnamed teams.

"No doubt we are in a bizarre situation whereby nothing is confirmed. I think it's important for everyone to be safe with the current situation.

"I have been engaging with other teams, but there is nothing concrete yet...

"I've also realised that a lot of teams have taken a strain financially, I have heard stories of players being paid half salaries. I know that financially, it has killed a lot of teams; I have been getting calls also from players telling me about their situations in their teams."

Mhlongo said he has already made plans to deal with the challenges ahead.

"There is nothing bad that happened [at Leopards]. My contracted ended and I decided not to renew it; that's it," Mhlongo said.

Mark Mayambela not ready to retire

Veteran says he has been in talks with three clubs
Sport
2 months ago

Mayambela, Norodien join list of unemployed players

Comitis says club had to trim squad.
Sport
4 months ago

Mayambela completes his move from Portugal to Israel

Mihali Mayambela will get a chance to play top-flight football again after moving on loan from Portugal to Israel.
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X