Mark Mayambela coping well without income
Many would have thought that professional players won't be able to cope without income, but that's not the case with Mark Mayambela and Joseph Mhlongo.
Mayambela has been without a job after his contract was terminated by Cape Town City in February, while Mhlongo has just decided not to renew his deal with Black Leopards last month.
Despite five months without earning any income, Mayambela insists he has been coping well since he left the Citizens.
"Not really, it hasn't been difficult at all," Mayambela told Sowetan yesterday.
"And also, it is a decision that I took after leaving Cape Town City, I decided that I will stay without a club until the end of the season. Then I can start pre-season with the new team. So, I'm good and I'm healthy and everything is well."
Before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was forced into a recess by Covid-19 in mid-March, the 32-year-old skillful midfielder says he was in talks with few unnamed teams.
"No doubt we are in a bizarre situation whereby nothing is confirmed. I think it's important for everyone to be safe with the current situation.
"I have been engaging with other teams, but there is nothing concrete yet...
"I've also realised that a lot of teams have taken a strain financially, I have heard stories of players being paid half salaries. I know that financially, it has killed a lot of teams; I have been getting calls also from players telling me about their situations in their teams."
Mhlongo said he has already made plans to deal with the challenges ahead.
"There is nothing bad that happened [at Leopards]. My contracted ended and I decided not to renew it; that's it," Mhlongo said.
