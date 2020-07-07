Mark Mayambela coping well without income

Many would have thought that professional players won't be able to cope without income, but that's not the case with Mark Mayambela and Joseph Mhlongo.

Mayambela has been without a job after his contract was terminated by Cape Town City in February, while Mhlongo has just decided not to renew his deal with Black Leopards last month.

Despite five months without earning any income, Mayambela insists he has been coping well since he left the Citizens.

"Not really, it hasn't been difficult at all," Mayambela told Sowetan yesterday.

"And also, it is a decision that I took after leaving Cape Town City, I decided that I will stay without a club until the end of the season. Then I can start pre-season with the new team. So, I'm good and I'm healthy and everything is well."