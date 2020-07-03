Pitso Mosimane: 'Someone had to step in and deal with the monotony of Chiefs and Pirates'

Irrepressible Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has never been one to back down from a fight and relished the opportunity to challenge the dominance of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates when he joined the Pretoria side almost eight years ago.

Mosimane’s passion for the game is well documented and even though he knew that stepping into the ring to exchange blows with the two Soweto sides was a daunting prospect, he never wavered in the face of the undertaking.

Sundowns were languishing at the bottom end of the log when he replaced Dutchman Johan Neeskens in December 2012 but since the lowly depths of that season, the Brazilians have either won the league or finished runners-up.

“It has been tough for me but I just think that somebody has got to do that, somebody had to step in and deal with the monotony of the Soweto giants,” Mosimane said.

“I think that it is only fair, it is good for competition. I think that they [Chiefs and Pirates] also like the competition to realise that it is all about life.

“You go to the English Premier League right now, where are the Manchester United stories and them? They are no longer there, Man United and Arsenal ... where are they?