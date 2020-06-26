Mamelodi Sundowns star Vilakazi: 'I want to smell the grass again'

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sibusiso “Vila” Vilakazi said being injury-free has helped him to be more confident and consistent in his game for the Brazilians this season.

Vilakazi, who is one of the key attacking players for coach Pitso Mosimane with Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, was on 10 goals and 11 assists after 32 matches in all competitions when the season was suspended by Covid-19.

“I have been blessed by not being injured this season. That was the setback previously,” said the Bafana Bafana international as he reflected on the campaign that also includes four goals in the Caf Champions League.

“I am grateful for being injury-free. When that happens the coaches will give you the opportunity, and I think I have done the job the best way I can.

“My priority has been to do my best to help the team. That’s my motto this season. I believe I can get better once we resume football because Sundowns is a team determined to get more trophies,” he said.

Having been on the break enforced by the coronavirus that has dragged on for more than three months, Vilakazi said he can’t wait to get going again when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) returns in the coming weeks.

“I want to smell the grass again, get the feel of the ball on my boots, wear the training kit. I want to hear the coach give us that pep-talk again, that we are back.