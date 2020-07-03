Goalkeeper cover no worry for Sundowns

The number of goalkeepers at Mamelodi Sundowns may make it hard to believe that any of the new additions will ever make it to the starting lineup.

Sundowns are said to have completed the signing of Ricardo Goss from Bidvest Wits to extend the total number of keepers on their books to six. The list includes Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Jody February, Reyaad Pieterse and Abram Ngcobo.

Onyango has made the No 1 jersey his, having played 33 matches for the Brazilians in all competitions this season.

Former Brazilians goalie John Tlale admits that the number of keepers is too high for a team like Sundowns.

Tlale said he understands that Goss and February are coming in as cover for the aging Onyango and Mweene, who are both 35, but feels there are still too many shot-stoppers to work with.