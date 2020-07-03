Iconic station took talk radio to a new level in Mzansi

At midday on the June 28 1980, South Africa welcomed a new radio station that would champion the rainbow of sounds and later place itself at the centre of political debates in this country.

The first voice on the station was that of Paddy O'Bryne. The day marked the arrival of Channel 702 - the station that was to evolve from music to a talk format.

Channel 702, later renamed 702, set up its studio and transmitter atop a mountain in GaRankuwa, north of Pretoria. The choice of this township that was part of Pretoria was informed by its location in the "independent homeland" of Bophuthatswana, which allowed the station some degree of "freedom".

One of the brains behind 702, Issie Kirsch, had identified an opportunity that would capture and captivate audiences across the colour line. Noble as the dream was, for a number of years the station remained predominantly white, until fairly recently.

The selection of Bophuthatswana was to circumvent censorship by the South African government.

Channel 702 would recruit some enduring radio personalities over the years, like Cocky "Two-Bull" Tlhotlhalemaje, Jerry Cohen, Paul Stephens, Alex Jay, Stan Katz, Martin Bailey, Neil Johnson and John Berks, to name a few who presented music that appealed to a rainbow of listeners.