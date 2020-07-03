Morgan Mammila upbeat as he returns to Chippa

Having returned for his second stint at Absa Premiership club Chippa United this week, Morgan Mammila has called for team work if the club is to be successful.

When he first joined the Eastern Cape side in 2018-19 season, he fulfilled the role of chief executive officer, which lasted only four months before he quit the club via a statement on his Twitter account.

He now returns as the club's general team manager: football and compliance.

Mammilla worked as the CEO at KwaZulu-Natal GladAfrica Championship side Royal Eagles in his most recent role. "I have been in communication with the chairman (Siviwe Mpengesi) since I left," Mammila said.

"We were talking about the team, of course. This is a lovely team with great potential but unfortunately the performance of the team is not up to his expectations.

"We can all see that the team is fighting relegation [year] in and [year] out with all the resources that they have. I think, in my own judgement, that this team belongs in the top six. The financial muscle I think is up there but when it comes to results they are not coming."