Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss

Lekau Sehoana is living his dream trying to inspire and empower young people.

Sehoana, 32, moved from having no shoes to wear to building a sneaker brand called Drip Footwear.

Though he started off back in 2003 by redesigning old sneakers by adding denim cloth and some polyurethane fabric to them, the formal trade of Drip as a commercial brand started last year.

The business is now a multi-million rand operation.

Born in Limpopo but raised at an informal settlement in Ivory Park, Midrand, Lekau said his humble beginnings inspired him to go into the world of business.