Mzimela thrown in the deep end after Akpeyi's move

Chippa United will get a first taste of life without influential goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi on Sunday after the stopper joined Kaizer Chiefs yesterday.

The Chilli Boys will travel to the Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm) to take on Baroka in a league fixture.

Akpeyi had featured in each of the 20 games for Chippa up until his exit.

Chippa CEO Morgan Mammila, however, insists that the team will cope without Akpeyi between the sticks.

"Remember that is why we have a team and it's never about one person, so it's not a problem," Mammila said.

Chippa are set to look to reserve goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela to take over the duties. Mzimela has not played a game in over a year since joining from Cape Umoya (formerly known as Platinum Stars).