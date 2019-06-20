Nyirenda's R3m for new players

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has been given a budget of R3m to build his own team.

Club owner Khurishi Mphahlele has plenty of confidence in Nyirenda after the coach delivered the Telkom Knockout last year in his first season at the club.

Last season, Nyirenda worked with a team that was largely assembled by former chief executive Morgan Mammila.

With Mammila having left the club a few months ago, Nyirenda has been given the powers to sign his own players.

"The coach is the one who makes all the signings," Mphahlele told Sowetan. "If you need any information regarding players then speak with him." An insider at the club informed Sowetan Nyirenda's budget was in the region of R3m.

Bakgaga have already acquired the services of Malawian strikers Richard Mbulu and Gerald Phiri, and Mozambican midfielder Manuel Kambala.

Nyirenda expressed gratitude to the club for giving him the freedom to construct the team.

"That's how things should be in football. The coach should be the one who has a say about who must get signed so that in the end there is no excuse," he said.