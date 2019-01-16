Bakgaga 'will cope without Mammila'

With Morgan Mammila having parted ways with Baroka last week, there is an undeniable void that the charismatic former chief executive has left behind.

Mammila, who has since been appointed chief executive at Chippa United, was in many ways the face of Baroka.

But Baroka owner Khurishi Mphahlele insists that there is no crisis and that the club has a capable management team.

"The team is still running and going strong. It was not a one-man show, that's why we are a team," Mphahlele told Sowetan.

"No one can fill the gap left by Morgan but we are working together. I will assess the situation on a month-to-month basis ... so if things are going well there will be no need for change."