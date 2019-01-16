Bakgaga 'will cope without Mammila'
With Morgan Mammila having parted ways with Baroka last week, there is an undeniable void that the charismatic former chief executive has left behind.
Mammila, who has since been appointed chief executive at Chippa United, was in many ways the face of Baroka.
But Baroka owner Khurishi Mphahlele insists that there is no crisis and that the club has a capable management team.
"The team is still running and going strong. It was not a one-man show, that's why we are a team," Mphahlele told Sowetan.
"No one can fill the gap left by Morgan but we are working together. I will assess the situation on a month-to-month basis ... so if things are going well there will be no need for change."
The popular Polokwane businessman added that Mammila would be welcomed back "home" if ever he left the dysfunctional PE side. "Morgan did not burn any bridges. The bridge will always be there for him to cross," he said.
The club's general manager, Mphallwa Molepo, has taken over the day-to-day running of the Polokwane side.
"I will continue doing what I have been doing. Mphallwa is our general manager and she is a very experienced football person," Mphahlele added.
"She has been in football even before me. Gradually, I will introduce her to what Morgan was doing.
"She has been with us for the past three years and in administration she is the best and very knowledgeable."
There have also been sweeping changes to the squad in the past two weeks with Mpho Kgaswane, Hussdein Shabani, Davies Nkausu, Zama Dlamini, Toriq Losper, Bheki Maliba, Richard Matloga, Charles Molapo and Thabo Moseki all having been released.