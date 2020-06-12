Young entrepreneur's plan to transform Soweto through fashion

Growing up in the streets of Chiawelo, Siyabonga Ndzonga found himself getting into trouble, a lot.

Hanging around with the wrong crowd and drinking during his teen years, he became a notorious troublemaker in his community.

It was not until he took an deep look at the direction his life was going in and realised he had to make a few changes.

While these were not cosmetic or inspired by fads from friends, Siya Fonds, as he his commonly known, sought to make a change through the world of fashion.