SA benefitted from 2010 World cup, says Jordaan

Tomorrow marks 10 years since SA hosted a World Cup highly charged with symbolism, but dogged by questions about the wisdom of spending billions on a sports event that might have been better used elsewhere.

Hosting the first soccer World Cup in Africa was seen as a coming of age for the embattled continent.

But the month-long tournament, which had a $3bn price tag, also came at a time when the country faced an enormous backlog of social needs such as housing, hospitals, water and electricity.

Danny Jordaan, who was the force behind the successful bid and then ran the local organising committee, insists the 2010 World Cup - which was won by Spain - has left a positive legacy for the country and was money well spent.

"There was never money taken away from the delivery of essential services.

"The money that built the World Cup was always intended for new infrastructure," Jordaan told Reuters in an interview.

He said airports, roads and stadiums built for the tournament had proven a major boon, not only for South African sport, but also its economy, notably tourism.

"We changed the negative perception about the country and tourism has been a major winner since," said Jordaan, who is now president of the South African Football Association.

"There was the sentiment that Africa did not have the capacity and that it couldn't be trusted. We were under so much pressure to deal with the world's negativity, but after the World Cup, we saw a lot of that Afro-pessimism end."

South African Tourism said visitor numbers have risen steadily since to a high of 10.2 million last year, and contribute close to 10% of the GDP of Africa's most industrialised economy.