Soccer

Where is 2010 starting XI now?

By Sihle Ndebele - 11 June 2020 - 10:00
Siphiwe Tshabalala (C) of South Africa celebrates scoring the first goal with team mates during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

As today marks exactly a decade since Bafana Bafana's opening match against Mexico in Group A at FNB Stadium, Sihle Ndebele traces the whereabouts of the Bafana squad that did duty in the historic global spectacle on home turf.

Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 21 October 2017.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khune: Khune pulled out a number of world-class saves versus Mexico. In recent season, Khune has been struggling with injuries.

Siboniso Gaxa during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on December 02, 2016 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shvambu/Gallo Images

Siboniso Gaxa: He started and finished the match against Mexico, achieving the same feat versus Uruguay as well. Gaxa hung up his boots in 2018 after leaving Ajax.

Lucas Thwala: He had surprisingly started the opener ahead of then usual suspect Tsepo Masilela. It's an ankle strain that forced Thwala to retire when he was at SuperSport United in 2013.

Aaron Mokoena.
Aaron Mokoena: Mokoena skippered Bafana throughout the tournament. However, "Mbazo" wasn't a fan-favourite, with some blaming him for Mexico's equaliser by Andrés Guardado. The 39-year-old retired in 2013.

Bongani Khumalo
Image: FILE PHOTO

Bongani Khumalo: He feature-partnered with Mokoena in central defense. He's currently an integral part of SuperSport United squad, with 10 league games this season.

Teko Modise.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Teko Modise: Versus Mexico, he missed a few glorious opportunity. Modise retired last July after a decent spell with Cape Town City. He is now doing punditry work for pay television channel.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane applauds the Highlands Park fans after a match.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Reneilwe Letsholonyane: "Yeye" hardly put his foot wrong in the opener. He is on the books of Highlands Park and has maintained he's no plans to retire anytime soon.

Kagisho Dikgacoi during his playing days at Golden Arrows.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Kagisho Dikgacoi: He provided an assist to Siphiwe Tshabalala, who netted a momentous goal. "KG" retired in 2018.

Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs takes a selfie with fans after the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 12 May 2018.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Siphiwe Tshabalala: He is arguably the most celebrated member of the 2010 squad. Tshabalala is in wilderness after leaving Erzurumspor.

Steven Pienaar ( l) beats Babacar Seck during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Senegal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 29, 2012 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

Steven Pienaar: Playing for Everton, a bigger team than any of his teammate at the time, Pienaar couldn't live up to expectations. He retired two years ago on the back of a brief stint at Bidvest Wits.

Katlego Mphela: Mphela wasn't lethal, missing some good chances in the first game. Last year, he confirmed his retirement.

