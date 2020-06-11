Where is 2010 starting XI now?
As today marks exactly a decade since Bafana Bafana's opening match against Mexico in Group A at FNB Stadium, Sihle Ndebele traces the whereabouts of the Bafana squad that did duty in the historic global spectacle on home turf.
Itumeleng Khune: Khune pulled out a number of world-class saves versus Mexico. In recent season, Khune has been struggling with injuries.
Siboniso Gaxa: He started and finished the match against Mexico, achieving the same feat versus Uruguay as well. Gaxa hung up his boots in 2018 after leaving Ajax.
Lucas Thwala: He had surprisingly started the opener ahead of then usual suspect Tsepo Masilela. It's an ankle strain that forced Thwala to retire when he was at SuperSport United in 2013.
Aaron Mokoena: Mokoena skippered Bafana throughout the tournament. However, "Mbazo" wasn't a fan-favourite, with some blaming him for Mexico's equaliser by Andrés Guardado. The 39-year-old retired in 2013.
Bongani Khumalo: He feature-partnered with Mokoena in central defense. He's currently an integral part of SuperSport United squad, with 10 league games this season.
Teko Modise: Versus Mexico, he missed a few glorious opportunity. Modise retired last July after a decent spell with Cape Town City. He is now doing punditry work for pay television channel.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane: "Yeye" hardly put his foot wrong in the opener. He is on the books of Highlands Park and has maintained he's no plans to retire anytime soon.
Kagisho Dikgacoi: He provided an assist to Siphiwe Tshabalala, who netted a momentous goal. "KG" retired in 2018.
Siphiwe Tshabalala: He is arguably the most celebrated member of the 2010 squad. Tshabalala is in wilderness after leaving Erzurumspor.
Steven Pienaar: Playing for Everton, a bigger team than any of his teammate at the time, Pienaar couldn't live up to expectations. He retired two years ago on the back of a brief stint at Bidvest Wits.
Katlego Mphela: Mphela wasn't lethal, missing some good chances in the first game. Last year, he confirmed his retirement.
