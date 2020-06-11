Katlego Mphela nostalgic for 2010 glory days

"Remember, in the first place I wasn't supposed to be in the team that played in the Confederations Cup. I was selected at the last minute.

"So I just took my chance. People still talk about those two goals I scored against Spain in the Confederations Cup. I have many good memories from that period. We managed to bring the nation together and brought together people of all races," he said.

At the Confederations Cup, Mphela would be remembered for his two goals in the third- and fourth-place playoff against Spain, which the Europeans won 3-2.

At the World Cup, he also scored (with Bongani Khumalo) in the 2-0 win over France.

"Ten years down the line people still ask me about that experience. What happened before the World Cup was amazing," said the man from Letlhabile, Brits, in North West.

"The first game was nerve- wrecking, we were all very anxious because the whole world was watching."