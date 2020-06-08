'World Cup opening goal was inspired by supporters,' says Tshabalala

Bafana Bafana supporters who camped outside Siphiwe Tshabalala's grandparents' house on the eve of World Cup 2010 inspired him to score his world-famous opening goal for Bafana Bafana against Mexico at FNB Stadium.

Vuvuzela-blowing SA fans had gathered outside his grandparents' home in Phiri, Soweto, on the Thursday before Bafana took on Mexico in the opening match at Soccer City, where Shabba etched his name in the history books with a thunderous left-foot strike.

Thursday will mark exactly a decade since that memorable day, and Tshabalala, speaking to the media yesterday, recalled he had been taken by surprise to hear fans had converged outside his grandparents' Soweto home to wish the team well.

"Matchday was normal routine, wake up... take a shower and breakfast then go back to the room and rest," Shabba recalled of June 11 2010. "I then received a call from my family that the previous day, a group of supporters gathered at my grandparents' house in Phiri, where I grew up.

"They were wearing the national team colours, waving flags and blowing vuvuzelas showing their support. That touched me."