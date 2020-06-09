Thursday marks 10 years since Katlego Mphela hit the post in injury time having rounded Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Perez in the South Africa’s 1-1 draw against Mexico of the first World Cup on African soil‚ an effort which‚ had it gone in‚ would have seen the unfortunate hosts through the opening round.

Tshabalala said a heart-to-heart with head coach Carlos Alberto Parreira’s assistant Pitso Mosimane six months before the Mexico opener laid the ground for him being in form entering the tournament.

“Six months before the World Cup we played Japan in PE and I didn’t have a good game‚ and coach Parreira publicly criticised me – and it really hit me‚” Tshabalala recalled.

“In January‚ on the first day of our camp in Brazil I had a long one-on-one with Pitso. He was very harsh and his usual self‚ expressing how he felt with regards to my performance.

“I listened to him‚ even though it hurt me and I went to bed very disappointed. But I took it positively. And from that moment I worked very hard on and off the ball‚ and at training.

“And out of the six games we played in Brazil I think I scored in five. And from there I never looked back – we went to Germany and I did the same.”

Watching replays of the goal‚ it strikes one that in the disappointment of their first round exit not enough credit is given to Bafana for the quality of their performances in 2010.

After an understandably nervous opening 45 minutes‚ Bafana’s shape was superb as they tormented an overly high-pressing Mexico in the second half.

That structure led to the intercept that then led to the perfectly applied counterattack from a team whose ball-playing ability especially in midfield has not been often enough recognised‚ and ultimately Kagisho Dikgacoi’s perfect pass for Tshabalala’s run and dream finish.