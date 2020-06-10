Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile's friendship Highlands' gain
The combination of Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile has made Highlands Park one of the feared teams in the Absa Premiership.
They have both used this secret weapon to form a deadly combination that has help Highlands to reach the eighth place on the table at this stage of the season.
Of the 30 goals that Owen da Gama's side has scored this season in all competitions, the duo have been directly involved in 23 of them, working successfully.
Mbatha said the reason for their exploits is the amount of work they put during and after training between the two of them.
"When we train together, we end up getting used to each other. Whatever we do at training, we use it when we are playing and it has helped," Mbatha said.
"When we do things together; we are always together, so that combination is just more from football. Everything just clicks when we are playing because we practise at training.
"He comes to my place and I also go to his, so we are always together. That's where the combination comes from, we are also friends away from football."
Shalulile's goal-scoring exploits have seen him net 15 times in all competitions and is two goals behind the leading goal scorer Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango.
Mbatha may not have found the back of the net yet, but he has created six assists and feels that as long as they are playing together.
"When you want to achieve something, you must work hard for it, he said. Whenever I play, I give my all to help the club win, that's what important.
That's what we have been doing myself and Peter.
"I'm still feeling strong. I feel I can still play more seasons, but that will depend on how the body reacts," said the 34-year-old.
