Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile's friendship Highlands' gain

The combination of Lindokuhle Mbatha and Peter Shalulile has made Highlands Park one of the feared teams in the Absa Premiership.

They have both used this secret weapon to form a deadly combination that has help Highlands to reach the eighth place on the table at this stage of the season.

Of the 30 goals that Owen da Gama's side has scored this season in all competitions, the duo have been directly involved in 23 of them, working successfully.

Mbatha said the reason for their exploits is the amount of work they put during and after training between the two of them.

"When we train together, we end up getting used to each other. Whatever we do at training, we use it when we are playing and it has helped," Mbatha said.