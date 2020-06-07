Highlands chair Brookstone on club's R30m evaluation of Shalulile: 'He's rated better than Percy Tau'

Highlands Park chairman Larry Brookstone is sticking to his guns and will not budge on the club's evaluation of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns target Peter Shalulile.

The Lions of the North’s chairman is adamant that Shalulile is worth R30m and prospective suitors will have to meet the asking price if they are interested in the striker.

"Peter Shalulile is worth R30 million no doubt. He's rated better than Percy Tau. Rated better than Keagan Dolly‚" said Brookstone.

"...And these are international ratings. He's prolific. He is able to assimilate to an environment he does in."

Asked who decides on the market value of the players in South Africa‚ Brookstone offered his view to Power FM.