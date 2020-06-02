PSL teams given the go-ahead to train

"The two have also been mandated to meet and brief ministers of health and transport on what needs to be done in the case of football returning to play.

Yesterday's meeting adopted the report and protocol from the task team that says football can only resume under specific conditions as prescribed by the protocol. The meeting resolved that Safa will write to the minister asking permission on training procedures.

"The two, Dr Jordaan and Dr Khoza, will also discuss the possible starting dates for the resumption of football matches," it said.

"In his address on Saturday, minister Nathi Mthethwa spelt out the way forward for contact and non-contact sport.

"He gave training the green light but also underscored the fact that playing [for contact sports, including football] was impossible on alert level 3

according to firm government specifications.

"Minister Mthethwa participated briefly in the meeting on Monday and emphasised the need to balance the health of football stakeholders and that the economic impact Covid-19 has had on the game."

The move from level 4 to 3 in the phased exit from the lockdown yesterday allows non-contact sports events to resume and for all sports, including contact, to train.

However it continues to prohibit such activities in Covid-19 hotspots.

This means in urbanised areas, where most professional athletes and sports teams are based, such activities remain banned under the national disaster.

The remaining 107 games in the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship could be completed in a month.