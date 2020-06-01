PSL executives prepare for 107 games in 31 days
A massive 107 games in 31 days! This is the task that lies in front of the PSL executive committee as they prepare to craft together a plan to play all remaining games for the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship next month.
Football lovers got some good news at the weekend as government confirmed that professional sport teams can return to training under the coronavirus lockdown level 3.
The PSL in the next two weeks, as required, will write to minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa to submit their plan for when teams will resume training and provide their own Covid-19 guidelines and compliance measures for member clubs.
This has opened the door to the possibility of PSL games returning in July.
There are 54 games remaining in the Premiership, 50 games left in the GladAfrica Championship and three Nedbank Cup games (semifinals and final).
Sowetan has been told that the six playoff games for promotion/relegation might be scrapped, with a possibility of two teams automatically promoted from GladAfrica and two relegated from the PSL.
A highly placed source said the PSL's plan to finish the season is now back on track. It is hoped that when the lockdown is downgraded to level 2 later this month, games can resume.
"The plan now is to come up with compliance regulations for clubs to follow. Then under level 2 in July games can return behind closed doors," the informant said.
A Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) led by Safa president Danny Jordaan and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has a meeting today. At the meeting the JLC will discuss the report from a task team it formed to look into the feasibility of games returning. The PSL also has an executive meeting tomorrow where they will discuss the way forward.
With teams having an average of seven games remaining in the league, a system of three games a week could see games completed in a month. If teams play on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday for four weeks, then the season can be completed before the end of next month.
