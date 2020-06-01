PSL executives prepare for 107 games in 31 days

A massive 107 games in 31 days! This is the task that lies in front of the PSL executive committee as they prepare to craft together a plan to play all remaining games for the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship next month.

Football lovers got some good news at the weekend as government confirmed that professional sport teams can return to training under the coronavirus lockdown level 3.

The PSL in the next two weeks, as required, will write to minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa to submit their plan for when teams will resume training and provide their own Covid-19 guidelines and compliance measures for member clubs.

This has opened the door to the possibility of PSL games returning in July.

There are 54 games remaining in the Premiership, 50 games left in the GladAfrica Championship and three Nedbank Cup games (semifinals and final).