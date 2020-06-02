America 'places a perilously low value on black lives,' says ANC after George Floyd's death

The ANC has called on “all Americans and their government” to resolve the “racial impasse” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being physically restrained by a white police officer.

The ANC also called on the SA government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to “engage with the American government” through diplomatic channels to “diffuse racial tensions and build social cohesion among different races”.

The party called for calm after riots ignited by Floyd's death broke out across the US.

“While we note the action taken by American authorities in charging one of the officers who was caught on camera kneeling on an unarmed Floyd, it is equally concerning that incidents of police brutality against African American citizens are on the increase.