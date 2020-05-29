PSL executive meets to discuss task team report

The PSL leadership now has limited options as sport is viewed as a high-risk activity by the government.

Should it be decided that the season must be finished later in the year, players who are out of contract would have to negotiate short-term deals with their current clubs.

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) vice-president Tebogo Monyai said their organisation was in constant communication with the PSL regarding players' contract extensions.

"The issue of expiring contracts is a matter we are keeping a close eye on and we are speaking with stakeholders all the time. It is a difficult situation but our objective is to ensure that players can continue to earn a living," Monyai said.

Meanwhile, the government has opened the way for some non-contact professional sport to take place behind closed doors. This can mean a return of major non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, most athletics events, and perhaps even cricket - at empty stadiums and venues.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday clarified the stipulations of the level 3 phase of lockdown, including section 37 on "gatherings".

Section 37.1 states: "All gatherings are prohibited except a gathering at. a professional non-contact sports match, which may include players, match officials, journalists and medical and television crew, as per directions issued by the cabinet member responsible for sport after consultation with the cabinet member responsible for health."