Sinky Mnisi warns of football time bomb

Highlands Park co-director Sinky Mnisi feels professional football will collapse if it is not restarted soon.

Mnisi has revealed that they are in a dire financial position despite having sponsors.

The Lions of the North's challenge is that sponsors Hatfield VW and Jonsson Workwear are not operating during the lockdown and have not given them any money.

Mnisi said it will be difficult for the club going forward as the R2.5m monthly grant from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not enough to pay salaries of players and staff.

"As much as I understand that people are saying the team should pay salaries, it is a bit difficult," Mnisi told Sowetan.

"Because our sponsors' operations are closed at the moment, we are also feeling the pinch that other teams are feeling. There is no money coming in. There is a lot of money going out.

"We still have to look after the players' needs and all that. Surely, sooner or later, there will be more problems."