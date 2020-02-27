The City of Ekurhuleni has defended its failure to deliver on a commitment made in June to upgrade Makhulong Stadium by January this year.

The Tembisa-based stadium is home to premiership club Highlands Park who have‚ with no success‚ consistently implored the municipality to upgrade the facility.

The City’s MMC for sport‚ arts and recreation Dora Mlambo and the then head of department Vincent Campbell did an oversight visit at the stadium in June last year to see with their own eyes the upgrades that are required at the stadium.

Following the visit‚ the municipality promised the people of Tembisa and the club that the stadium’s inadequacies would be attended to and then set a January deadline to have the facility upgraded.

Despite the visit and subsequent commitments‚ the stadium has still not been upgraded.