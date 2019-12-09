Soccer

Mnisi hails VW for nurturing soccer

By Bongani Magasela - 09 December 2019 - 10:07
Tembisa Sports Centre walked away with most of the awards yesterday. / supplied
Sinky Mnisi has once again paid tribute to Hatfield VW from Pretoria for assisting the Tembisa United Football Association (Tufa) in making sure football development takes place in Tembisa.

The motoring giant sponsors both Tufa and Highlands Park - the PSL side which Mnisi serves as both director and shareholder. Tufa had its annual awards ceremony at Makhulong Stadium yesterday, where the teams that play in the Under-13, 15 and 17 were presented with cash incentives, full kit and medals.

The top-three winners in the Under-13 division were New Generation FC, Tembisa Sports Centre and Community FC.

Winners in the U15 were Tembisa Sports Centre, New Generation and Future Steps FC, while Tembisa Sports Centre Hlalefeng FC and New Generations won in the under 17s. "Credit to Hatfield VW for ploughing back to football in the community of Tembisa. It would be very difficult to run this league successfully without a sponsor," said Mnisi.

X