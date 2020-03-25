Tendai Ndoro and Owen da Gama 'not on good terms'

A rocky relationship between Tendai Ndoro and coach Owen da Gama could spell the end of the striker's stay at Highlands Park.

It is understood that the two are not on good terms, hence the striker has seen limited game time of late. With his contract coming to an end in June, Ndoro looks set to be on his way out from the Tembisa-based side.

In the 14 matches he has played for the Lions of the North in this campaign, the 34-year-old managed to score only two goals. This is perhaps what any club would not have hoped for in returns, especially for an experienced striker like him.

The last time Ndoro made an appearance for Highlands was against Kaizer Chiefs in their 0-3 defeat on January 8 at FNB Stadium.

Since then, he has not been in the match-day squad and chances of him staying on at Highlands look slim.

"It's true they don't get along with the coach anymore, I don't really know the reasons," a source said.