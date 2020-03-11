Makhulong gets upgrade at long last

Sanity has prevailed, Ekurhuleni municipality has finally responded positively to requests by Highlands Park to improve Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

Highlands co-director Sinky Mnisi threatened to take the club away from the popular and yet deficient venue. This was after the municipality seemed hesitant to the club's pleas for refurbishment.

Construction to upgrade Makhulong has already started. Mnisi said yesterday that the entrance for outside broadcasting vans and the media will be finished by Friday. That point was closed last week when Highlands hosted SuperSport United on Sunday.

Highlands could be headed for a sold-out game against Mamelodi Sundowns in their quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday so all entry points must be up to scratch.

"Everything should be done for our Saturday night game. Ekurhuleni municipality is paving the whole parking area where outside broadcasting vans and media gain entrance," said Mnisi.

"I'm very pleased that finally things are beginning to happen. Credit to all the stakeholders in Ekurhuleni and that includes the office of the mayor Mzwandile Masina."

Tickets for the game against the Brazilians are available at Sasol filling stations, Spar, Jet, Edgars and CNA stores at R40.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixtures

Friday: Real Kings v Wits, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 8pm

Saturday: Baroka v Leopards, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm; Highlands v Sundowns, Makhulong, 6pm

Sunday: TS Sporting v Celtic, Kanyamazane, 3pm