Coach Dan Malesela reveals he nearly joined Black Leopards before lockdown

Coach Dan Malesela has revealed that he came close to joining Premiership side Black Leopards last month but the negotiations broke down.

The former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach said talks were at an advanced stage but in the end he was not satisfied with the offer that was on the table.

“The one club that I spoke to was Black Leopards but we couldn’t agree on a few issues from my side‚" he said.

"Without going into details out of respect for the club‚ what was offered was not good for me and unfortunately we could not find each other.

"Discussions happened before and after their last against Bidvest Wits in March."

Malesela has been without a job since February when he parted ways with GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy and sitting at home waiting for his phone to ring.

“For now it’s wait and see and we will see what happens in the coming weeks and months‚" he said.

"If I am going to join another team‚ it will either be soon after this lockdown or in the new season. At the moment there is nothing on the table‚ only promises here and there.

"My discussions with Leopards did not work out but something will come out.”