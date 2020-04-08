Safpu wants dialogue on salary cuts

"We need to sit down and have a mature discussion. We are open to discussions to understand when these clubs' bosses say I am struggling and I'm not able to pay salaries.

"Ok, why are you struggling? What is the cause of your income stream because we don't know that? So there are quite a number of things that we need to talk about. For us to arrive at a decision we really need to have those serious discussions and that's very important."

With other teams in Europe having forced their players to take a salary cut already, Gaoshubelwe says that there is no need in South Africa to cut and paste what others have done.

"If I'm in Europe I can be able to survive three months without a salary. What they are getting there is enough," Gaoshubelwe continued.

"But the question is, are we getting enough here? Is it something that can last us longer? How is it going to impact on our plans and our financial commitment? We cannot just cut and paste. If we are saying to the players that they must take a salary cut we must be able to show them why they must take a salary cut and be able to demonstrate to them and say our bank balance has been badly affected."