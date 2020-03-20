Premiership dream for unfancied Coal City Boys, Passion FC

With the Mpumalanga province crying for a club in the Absa Premiership, two businessmen from Carolina, have taken up the challenge of getting their team into the top flight.

Passion FC was established two years ago after partners Lucas Mudau (an optometrist) and Brendan Tshabangu (an attorney) decided to purchase the status of FC Zone Mavo.

Since the sale of Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2017, the province has not had a club in the Premiership.

"Our aim of having a club in Carolina is to uplift the community and to inspire the youth so that they can have a club of their own," Mudau said. "We want to have kids as young as five starting to play and being part of our system.

"Of course our longer term vision is to achieve promotion to the PSL and represent our province. It would do wonders for the economy and our people at large to be in the highest league in the country."