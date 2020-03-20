Look who's back with some Passion : Former Baroka coach Thobejane plots his comeback

In the sleepy town of Carolina on the exterior of Mpumalanga province, one of the most colourful characters in SA football, Kgoloko Thobejane, has found a home.

Coach Thobejane has been in charge of third-tier side Passion FC. For about a month he's gone back to his roots - away from the limelight - in the province of the rising sun.

"Being a coach is my first love, and what I do best. There were people who wanted me to go back to teaching, but I refused," the eccentric Thobejane told Sowetan.

"I came here to Passion to help build something. People must remember that I led Baroka from the bottom and took them to the PSL.

"It is no different to what I'm doing now. I am enjoying things here, and it's good that it's far away from the busy nature of the big cities."

Football followers will fondly remember the colourful Thobejane from his days

at Baroka. The flamboyant 50-year-old had been out of a job for more than a year

since leaving lower-division MaLions FC in November 2018.