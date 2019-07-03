Johnny not only a soccer genius but a shrewd innovator

He brought to me as the statistician-general of SA an innovation of incredible possibilities. He has been seized by the desire to measure for performance.

Johnny "Black Sunday" Masegela, a soccer doyen of Soweto who played for Jomo Cosmos and later Orlando Pirates, joined Statistics South Africa as one of the many who would participate in the historic count of the nation, the very first time in a democratic South Africa.

I had the burden of responsibility to lead this massive operation. It came in the aftermath of the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, adding to the euphoria of a nation in the making.

I had to lead sessions across the country to assess the level of readiness to undertake this task. I must say it was daunting. As for Johnny, he was known to Hlabi Morudu, a Rockville lad.

Hlabi and I come a long way from the National University of Lesotho, where he distinguished himself as a talented football player.