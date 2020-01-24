Leslie Sehume - the writing pioneer who helped create Kaizer Chiefs

Bud-Mbelle would later lend a hand to the birth of Kaizer Chiefs in his capacity as manager of Atteridgeville-based Spa Sporting FC when he released his star player, Ariel "Pro" Khongoane to join Kaizer XI.

Jacob Ntseke was the original Baby Jake and Sehume's best-known boxer. The Sophiatown-born pugilist was a feared gangster who had spent three years at a reformatory for stabbing his victim to death. When he was released the family sent him to the East Rand for fear of revenge.

"When he came to my gym he was all cocky and bragged that as an amateur he had fought and beaten Enoch "Schoolboy" Nhlapho, one of the popular boxers of his generation. At the club he learnt valuable boxing lessons and after 18 months he had perfected the fighting technique and was ready to enter the ring."

In his first bout he knocked out Jerry Moloi within the opening seconds of the first round. The late Moloi has since been immortalised in a famous Bob Gosani image sparring with Nelson Mandela, but Sehume is quick to point out that the former president never fought a single match inside the square ring. "Mandela was never a boxer but he trained as one and also enjoyed keeping fit by running."

After this upset Ntseke went on to beat several opponents. "The plan was to arrange a fight with Schoolboy but it never happened as he left me. After that he never won a single fight, including a return match against Moloi. He eventually left boxing an unhappy [man], suffered alcoholism and died young."

But Ntseke's ring moniker has since become one of the best known in boxing lore. Sehume's contemporary and sports writer Theo "Brown Panther" Mthembu decided to give his charge, the late Jacob Matlala, the same nickname. In 1953, Sehume got a job as a reporter at The Bantu World, a bi-weekly launched in 1932 by Bertram Paver, a white Rhodesian farmer. Modelled after British tabloids, its first editor was Richard Selope Thema, who stepped down in 1952.

Journalism was not an entirely new world as Sehume has been freelancing for community publications such as Dukathole News, targeted at the Germiston location of the same name. "At The Bantu World I created two columns, children's section titled Aunty Lulu and Stepping Out With Julia, targeted at women.

"Both were so popular with readers I used to receive calls from them asking to speak to Aunty Lulu and Julia. They were always told that the two were not in the office. When I joined the paper there was only one car for reporters and it was reserved for favourites. I was not one of the favourites but I convinced management to get me a motorbike, a Vespa scooter. I used to travel around the country to cover assignments. These included distant cities such as Durban.